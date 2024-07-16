LASTMA marks 24th anniversary with aid to injured officers, others

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority on Monday celebrated its 24th anniversary with a series of impactful events, including the presentation of N16.5 million as financial assistance to injured officers and the recognition of 10 outstanding Officers for their exceptional service.

The event was attended by the traffic agency’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, at the LASTMA headquarters.

Bakare-Oki highlighted the significant milestones and achievements of the agency over the past 24 years.

He commended the dedication and hard work of all LASTMA officers in ensuring the safety and smooth flow of traffic within Lagos State.

In a touching ceremony, Bakare-Oki presented a total of N16.5 million cheque as financial assistance to officers who have been injured in the line of duty.

This gesture, a statement by the agency on Monday said, underscores LASTMA’s commitment to the welfare and support of its personnel, recognising the risks they face daily to maintain order on Lagos roads.

Furthermore, the General Manager presented Awards of Recognition to 10 outstanding officers of the agency.

These officers were honoured for their exemplary performance, dedication and contributions to traffic management and safety.

The awards serve as a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and public service.

The anniversary event also featured a review of LASTMA’s achievements and future plans, emphasising the Agency’s ongoing efforts to improve traffic management systems and infrastructure in Lagos.

“LASTMA remains committed to its mission of promoting road safety, reducing traffic congestion and enhancing the overall transportation experience in Lagos State,” Bakare-Oki said.

The agency extended its gratitude to all its officers, stakeholders, and the public for their continued support and cooperation.

The statement issued after the ceremony added: “Our new toll-free call centre 080000527862 has been inaugurated to serve as support/complaint/commendation from members of the public particularly motoring public.”

