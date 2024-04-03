Gov. Adeleke enforces new retirement age for teaching profession

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has approved the immediate enforcement and implementation of new retirement age and length of service for the teaching profession, directing action to restore normalcy across schools in Osun State.

This was contained in a circular to those affected on Tuesday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

According to the circular from the Office of the Head of Service, Ayanleye Aina, all those interested in enjoying the new retirement age must comply with the guidelines as stipulated.

Consequently, the Ministry of Finance and the State Universal Basic Education Board have been directed to stop forthwith, the payment of salaries to those who have been enjoying the new retirement age without fulfilling the conditions attached.

The circular reads as follows: “I wish to refer to our Circulars Ref. Nos. SMD.61/VOL.III/36 dated 31st May, 2022 and SMD.61/Vol.IV/52 dated 20th October, 2023 on the above subject, and reiterate that the conditions stated in the aforementioned Circulars still subsist. Consequently, all those who have been enjoying the new retirement age and length of Service without fulfilling the necessary prerequisites have, by this Circular, ceased to enjoy such benefits until their compliance with the extant Circulars.

“For the purpose of emphasis, for any Officer to enjoy the new retirement age and length of Service, the concerned Officer is requested to ensure that the guidelines are strictly adhered to.

“For avoidance of doubt, a copy of the guidelines under reference is hereby attached.

“Relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government are requested to ensure wide circulation of this Circular and strict compliance.”

Meanwhile, the full guidelines to be fulfilled by those interested read as follows: “Eligibility: The Officer must be within the education cadre recognised in the Scheme of Service.

“The Officer must be registered with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

“The Officer must be medically fit as ascertained by a qualified Medical Doctor.

“The Officer must not be under any disciplinary action.

“Procedure: Eligible Officer will be required to apply six months before he/she attains the age of 60 years or 35 years of Service, whichever is earlier;

“The application must be endorsed by the Head Teacher/ Principal of the eligible Officer and addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education;

“The application must be accompanied by Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria’s (TRCN) Certificate and License; and certificate of medical fitness obtained from a Government Hospital;

“Eligible applicants will be screened by a Committee to be set up by the Office of the Head of Service;

“All successful applicants will be deployed to serve as teachers in schools;

“All unsuccessful applicants will be advised to retire immediately under the 60/35 years Scheme;

“Documents Required for Application:

Medical certificate of fitness by a Government Hospital.

Registration Certificate issued by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria of Nigeria (TRCN)

License issued by TRCN.

“Right of Appeal: Any applicant whose application is not successful may appeal to the Office of the Head of Service stating grounds of appeal and any supporting document

“Miscellaneous: Successful Officers are at liberty to resign their services before the attainment of 65 years or 40 years in service;

“Extant Service rules and regulations, except those dealing with age and length of Service, are applicable to the successful Officers throughout the period of extension.

“The period of extension is not pensionable”, the guidelines concluded.