Gov. Adeleke appoints Chairman for Living Trust Mortgage Bank

Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved the appointment of Dr. Wale Bolorunduro as Chairman of Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc.

The letter of appointment, dated April 8, 2024, was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye.

It read: “I present to you the very warm compliments of the government and people of Osun State. I am pleased to inform you that the executive governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has graciously approved your appointment as a director and chairman designate on the board of Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc.

“It is believed that you will employ your wealth of experience as an experienced banker and finance consultant to steer the bank in its next growth stage.

“The current economic climate of the country and recent development in the banking sector would pose challenges to banks, hence the state government’s decision to be proactive in ensuring someone with your wealth of banking and finance experience leads the bank. Wishing you well in your onerous assignment.”

In a separate letter addressed to the bank’s Secretary, the appointment is to take effect from April 19, 2024.

Dr. Bolorunduro is a banking and finance consultant with over 35 years industry experience in the Financial Service Sector.

He obtained a PhD from the University of British Columbia.

He served as Commissioner for Finance in the state and later as the bank’s Chairman until 2016.

He led the team to raise the capital that saved the mortgage bank from losing its licence.

Living Trust Mortgage Bank is owned by the Osun State Government, corporate and private individuals.

The bank is quoted on the NGX with its shares trading at N3.27 on the last trading day.