GOtv Boxing Night 31: Second round KO awaits you, Eshe  tells Yusuf

Hard punching lightweight boxer, Hammed ‘Ese’ Ganiyu, has warned that his opponent, Yusuf Ogunbumi, will not go beyond the second round when they face each other in a national challenge fight at GOtv Boxing Night 31.

The fight is one of the seven scheduled for the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on May 1.

‘Ese’ knocked out his challenger, Ayanfe Adeoye, at the last edition of the event held in December. In a video that went viral on social media, Ayanfe was seen dazed and unaware of his surroundings after receiving a series of punches from ‘Ese’.

In an interview at his training base in Lagos, ‘Eshe’ boasted that he will give Ogunbunmi the same treatment.

“I don’t know if he has seen that video because that is what I will do to him. It’s why they call me ‘Eshe”. I just need to land him one good right. I am sure he would not survive it,” he said.

The night will also feature a West African Boxing Union (WABU) light welterweight title clash between Segun “War” Adeyemi and Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla. In the other bouts, Sikiru “Isho” Ogunyaju, will take on the current national flyweight champion, Sifon “Best” Iwatt, in a national flyweight challenge fight.

Afikun Gbenga will square up against Adewale Oladeji in a super welterweight challenge fight; the national welterweight category will see Raheem “Baddo” Animashaun slug it out with Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses; Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan battle Batholomew Abuchi in the national catchweight category, while Emmanuel Abimbola will confront Azeez Ayobami in the national lightweight category,