GOtv Boxing Night 31: Hungry Lion coming for you, Yusuf tells Ganiyu

Ahead of their national light welterweight fight at GOtv Boxing Night 31, Yusuf “Hungry Lion” Ogunbunmi has warned his opponent, Hammed “Eshe” Ganiyu, that he will be facing a lion in the ring on the night.

The fight is one of the seven at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The highly anticipated boxing event will be staged on May 1.

Ganiyu had earlier boasted that he will knock Yusuf out in round two.

In his response, Yusuf said Ganiyu would see the wrath of a hungry lion.

He said: “I fight like a hungry lion going after a dog.

“I am coming for you, Eshe.”

Also scheduled for the night is the West African Boxing Union light welterweight title clash between Segun “War” Adeyemi and Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla.

Also Read:

The national welterweight category will feature a challenge fight between Raheem “Baddo” Animashaun and Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses; Afikun Gbenga will square up against Adewale Oladeji in a super welterweight challenge fight.

Sikiru “Isho” Ogunyaju, will take on the current national flyweight champion, Sifon “Best” Iwatt, in a national flyweight challenge fight; the national catchweight category will see Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan battle Batholomew Abuchi, while Emmanuel “Ability” Abimbola will slug it out with Azeez Ayobami in the national lightweight category.

The best boxer on the night will win the N1 million cash prize attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy awarded to the star performer.