GOtv Boxing Night 31: Abimbola targets N1m cash prize

Lightweight boxing kingpin, Emmanuel “Ability” Abimbola, has declared that he has his eyes on the Mojisola Memorial Ogunsanya Trophy and the N1 million cash prize for the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 31.

It is scheduled to be held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on May 1.

Abimbola’s lightweight challenge bout against Azeez Ayobami is one of the seven cracking bouts set for the night.

The boxer won the prize barely a year ago and said it would make a good anniversary to win it again.

Abimbola defeated Prince “Lion” Nwoye via a unanimous decision to win the prize at GOtv Boxing Night 28 held on May 1, 2023.

Also Read:

He said: “It was my best day as a boxer.

“I still remember the win like it happened yesterday.

“This coming fight will be exactly a year since I won the N1 million.

“So I want to make it a year to remember with another win on the same date at the same venue.

“I have the ‘Ability’ to make it happen again.

“Azeez cannot stop me.”

In the other clashes, Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla will battle Segun “War” Adeyemi for the West African Boxing Union light welterweight title in what promises to be a cracker.

Hard-punching boxer, Hammed “Ese” Ganiyu, will also take on Yusuf Ogunbumi in a light welterweight national challenge fight.

The national welterweight category will see Raheem “Baddo” Animashaun face off with Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses; Sikiru “Isho” Ogunyaju will confront current national flyweight champion, Sifon “Best” Iwatt, in a national flyweight challenge fight; Adewale Oladeji will slug it out with Afikun Gbenga in the super welterweight category; while Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan will square up against Batholomew Abuchi in the national catchweight category.