GOtv Boxing Night 30: I’m coming for revenge against Black Tito — Abisoye

Blessing Abisoye, a female cruiserweight boxer, has vowed to avenge her defeat to Bolatito “Black Tito” Oluwole when they face each other in a national cruiserweight challenge bout at GOtv Boxing Night 30 on December 26, 2023.

In October last year at the GOtv Boxing Night, Abisoye lost to Black Tito via a unanimous decision.

This sets the stage for a grudge match against her opponent, who claimed the national title at GOtv Boxing Night 29.

Their fight is one of the six scheduled for the boxing showpiece event at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

In a telephone interview from her training base in Benin, Edo State, Abisoye said she is storming Lagos for revenge.

She said: “I see this as a grudge fight.

“Boxing is a sport and at times it’s the judges who decide the fight.

ALSO READ:

Polaris Bank pledges all round support for Ogun State

Oladips begs Nigerians: Though I was ill, I didn’t die

Policemen caught on video demanding money from foreign biker arrested + Video

“The last fight was decided by the judges.

“This time, I want to give my best fight and I am well prepared for this.

“I won’t promise that I will win via a knockout, but I am sure that I’m coming to Lagos for revenge.”

Abisoye has a record of one win and one defeat from her two professional fights, while Black Tito has won all of her eight professional bouts, with a record of five knockouts.

In the other bouts of the night, Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu will face Ghanaian boxer, Michael Ansah, for the West African Boxing Union super welterweight title, while Sifon “Best” Iwatt, and Saheed Azeez will slug it out for the national super flyweight title.

The national light welterweight category will see Ayanfe Adeoye face off with Ahmed Ganiyu, Arabambi Ojo will trade punches with Ibrahim “Golden Boy” Opeyemi in a national bantamweight challenge bout, while Abdulafeez “Big Name” Osoba will duel with Christopher Ucheji in a national super welterweight challenge fight.