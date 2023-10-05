Google announces 11 African startups for inaugural Africa AI First Accelerator program

Google on Thursday unveiled the first cohort for its ‘Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First’ program. The 11 startups, picked from a vast pool of innovative talent, are using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence to address both Africa’s challenges and broader global issues. The transformative power of AI in Africa is highlighted by a McKinsey report which suggests that AI could add $1.3 trillion to Africa’s GDP by 2030.

The selected startups will undergo a 10-week accelerator journey. Beyond benefiting from Google’s AI expertise and a $350k allocation in Google Cloud Credits, they’ll benefit from mentorship sessions, technical guidance, and networking opportunities to enhance their reach and impact.

The selected startups are;

· Avalon Health (South Africa): Empowers patients with streamlined online healthcare access and offers doctors digital tools to enhance care.

· Chatbots Africa (Ghana): Spearheading SMEs’ transition into the Social Commerce era with AI-driven online storefronts.

· Dial Afrika Inc (Kenya): Tailoring customer support tools for global businesses, with a focus on African SMBs.

· Famasi Africa (Nigeria): Building the OS for pharmacies in emerging markets.

· Fastagger Inc (Kenya): Using AI to amplify sales and loyalty, supporting MSMEs’ growth.

· Garri Logistics (Ethiopia): Digitalizing freight brokerage and transport services.

· Izifin (Nigeria): Providing an end-to-end credit infrastructure via API for small businesses.

· Lengo AI (Senegal): Launching the first Data-Driven OS for the Informal Sector.

· Logistify AI (Uganda): Minimising inventory losses in industrial facilities.

· Telliscope (Ethiopia): Offering an AI-enabled business intelligence platform.

· Vzy (Nigeria): Revolutionising website building with AI-driven tools that craft sites in mere minutes.

Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa, remarks, “At Google we’ve been working on AI for over a decade, and we’ve shown how useful AI is in our products and for developers externally. AI is not only a powerful enabler, it’s also a major platform shift. That’s why we’re focused on making it easy and scalable for others to innovate with AI. Our chosen startups for the ‘AI First’ program embody this vision, leveraging AI in pioneering ways to address both local and global challenges. We’re here excited to support and amplify their impact.”

Speaking on the selection: Adeola Ayoola, CEO/Co-founder of Famasi Africa (Nigeria): “Famasi Africa is scaling AI-powered digital health solutions to reach more underserved communities. . Joining the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First program represents a significant step towards realising that dream. With Google’s mentorship, we’re confident of scaling our solutions, reaching more pharmacies, and ultimately improving healthcare outcomes.”

· Avalon Health (South Africa): “”Avalon Health is scaling AI-powered digital healthcare solutions to reach every South African.With the support and mentorship from the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First program, we believe we can scale our solutions even further, ensuring every South African has access to top-tier healthcare services.”

· Japheth Dibo, CEO & Co-Founder of Dial Afrika (Kenya): “Dial Afrika is revolutionising customer support in Africa with cutting-edge AI-powered solutions.Being selected for the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First program will allow us to leverage advanced AI technology to make this vision a reality. With this support and mentorship, we aim to revolutionise customer support and equip businesses across the African continent with the tools to thrive and excel.”

Since 2017, Google has consistently supported African startups across diverse programs. Collectively, these startups have raised $263 million and created over 2,800 job opportunities.