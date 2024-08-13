Gombe confirms diphtheria case, urges proactive measure, vaccination

The Gombe State Commissioner of Health, Dr Habu Dahiru, said the state has recorded one confirmed and three suspected cases of diphtheria in Herwagana Ward, Gombe.

According to him, the state Public Health Emergency Operations Centre has been placed on alert following the recorded cases of diphtheria.

Dahiru stressed the availability of vaccines for diphtheria prevention, especially for children, at Primary Health Centres across Gombe State.

He equally urged parents and guardians to ensure prompt vaccination of their children to safeguard them from this potentially fatal disease.

The commissioner called for heightened awareness and proactive measures to contain the spread of diphtheria in the affected areas.

“The confirmed case indicated the affected child had not been immunised against Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus, which come together in one vaccine, preventable through the pentavalent vaccine administered three times to protect against childhood killer diseases,” Dahiru stated.

It was learnt that Diphtheria caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae, is a vaccine-preventable disease characterised by severe throat and respiratory infections that could lead to death if untreated.

