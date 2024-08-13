Edo governorship election: Igbinedion resigns from PDP

Daughter of a Benin High Chief, Gabriel Igbinedion, Omosede Igbinedion, has formally tendered her resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Igbinedion announced her resignation in a letter dated August 11, which was addressed to Lucky Edosomwan, Chairman of the party in Okada West Ward 1, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

In the letter, a copy of which was obtained by the NAN on Tuesday in Benin, she cited lack of equity, fairness, and justice within the party, particularly in Edo, as the reason for her resignation.

She expressed disappointment that in spite of her complaint to the state and national leadership, the party had continued to marginalise its indigenous members.

“I am resigning from the PDP based on the principles of equity, fairness and justice, that I hold too dearly, which no longer prevail within our party in the state.

“This is because of the marginalisation of the aboriginal PDP members, who have worked assiduously to sustain this party, prior to its infiltration in spite of complaints to both the state and national.

“I no longer have the drive, conviction, sentiment and commitment towards a party that I once called home.

”There is no indigenous PDP member on the Edo governorship ballot today, either as the governorship candidate or a governorship running mate, which brings to fore the question, who exactly are we working for?

“My overriding interest and commitment to the people of Ovia, whom I hold so dearly and who have always stood by me, supersedes my personal interest as well as any other interest.

“It is on this note that I have decided to tender my resignation from the PDP, effective from today August 11, 2024,” she said.

NAN recalls that Igbinedion served as a member of the House of Representatives representing Ovia Federal Constituency between 2015 and 2019 on the platform of PDP.

