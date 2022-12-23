Glo Festival of Joy produces sixth house winner

Globacom’s Festival of Joy promotion has produced another house winner.

The latest winner is 38-year-old supervisor with Pacific Coast Trading company, Lawal Olayinka Abiodun.

He thus becomes the sixth Glo subscriber to win a three-bedroom apartment since the promo started in November.

He was presented with the keys to the house at a ceremony in Lekki, Lagos on December 23.

A resident of Ajah, Lagos, Lawal was shocked to his marrow by his sudden turn of fortune, and was still shaking as he received the house keys and took a tour round the facility.

An expectant father who only got married in June, Lawal confessed that the whole episode “has been much like a dream to me. Is this how people become landlord?

“It is like a fairy tale encounter that one gets to read in books.”

The Executive Chairman, Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area, Engineer Abdullahi Olowa, who was the special guest at the event, commended Glo for its pioneering leadership in the market.

Olowa said the company has always distinguished itself as the industry pacesetter from inception.

“You are not only providing services to subscribers, you are also impacting lives across the country,” he said.

Globacom’s Regional Manager, Lagos 4, Oseghale Odion, enjoined Glo subscribers to participate in the promo by dialing *611# to opt in for the promo and recharge their lines as appropriate for the various prizes.

Onion explained that “subscribers who desire to become owners of three-bedroom houses like today’s winner courtesy of Glo Festival of Joy must make data subscription(s) of at least N20,000 during the promo period”.

The event had in attendance guests including Ene Ochagla, Chief Admin Officer of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission; brand influencers, Rotimi Salami and Bimbo Thomas.

The Glo Festival of Joy promo is offering 20 houses and thousands of other amazing prizes, including 24 brand new cars, 100 power generators, 200 sewing machines and 1,000 rechargeable fans to subscribers to reward their loyalty.





