Glo Festival of Joy gets plaudits from Kano, Emir of Kano

Total telecommunications services provider, Globacom, has received plaudits from the Kano State Government and the Emir of Kano over its massive customer reward scheme, Festival of Joy promo.

This happened on Tuesday in Kano, Kano State as the company presented prizes to winners in the ongoing promo.

Winners have received prizes, including three Bedroom houses, brand new cars and other choice items in several parts of the country.

Dan Amar of Kano, Alhaji Aliu Harazimi, who represented the Emir of Kano, presented the keys to a brand new car to the latest car winner in the promo, Anas Yusuf Adamu.

Harazimi was full of praise for Globacom and its Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr, for the several empowerment schemes the company has implemented since inception.

The traditional ruler said: “It is worthy of note that Globacom has not forgotten to reward its loyal customers in Kano and across Nigeria.

“This culture of empowerment is commendable and sets a good example for corporate Nigeria.”

The car prize winner, who is a Kano-based businessman spoke about the shock that enveloped him a day earlier when Glo officials called to inform him that he had won a brand new Kia car in the promo.

Adamu said: “I first got a call in the evening from the Glo office that I had won a car.

“I almost did not believe because my phone was switched off all day.

“When they however told me to come to the Gloworld office on Murtala Mohammed Way in Kano, it dawned on me it is real.”

Adamu added that the car prize from Globacom is a great empowerment for his family and business as he had never owned a car before.

The Kano State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Adamu Fanda, also praised the efforts of the telecommunications giant in giving out so many valuable prizes to its subscribers in Kano State.

Fanda said: “Globacom is setting a good example of what corporate citizenship should be.

“The company is indeed demonstrating its commitment to its operating environment.

“I encourage them to keep it up.”

The representatives of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Alhaji Ibrahim Mahmud, and National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Engr. Hanza Goya, who spoke at the event, equally commended the company for following the approved guidelines.

The event was attended by scores of winners and their well-wishers.

Over 60 winners from a draw, which was held on Thursday, went home with power generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans.