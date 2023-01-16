Glo draws new Festival of Joy promo winners in Port Harcourt

Total telecommunications services provider, Globacom, held a draw in

Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Monday to select more winners in its

ongoing Glo Festival of Joy promo.

The event, which was held at the company’s Aba Road Gloworld shop, was attended by the media, a representative of the National Lottery

Regulatory Commission and many Glo subscribers who were in the shop to get personalized services.

The lucky subscribers will receive their prizes, including generating

sets, sewing machines and rechargeable fans, at a ceremony to be held on Tuesday, January 13, 2023, at the same Gloworld, Aba Road.

Globacom has so far presented prizes to winners in several cities

including Lagos, Warri, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Jos, Benin, Ijebu Ode,

Enugu and Ibadan since the commencement of the Festival of Joy promo in November, 2022.

“Subscribers who wish to participate in the promo should dial *611# and

keep recharging (voice and data during the promo period) to be eligible to win the prizes on offer”.