Ghanaian prophet storms Pakistan for crusade 

A prominent Ghanaian religious leader, Prophet Sampson Amoateng, who is a Founder of House of Miracles Ministries in Accra, Ghana, has stormed Pakistan with thousands of worshippers gathered in a crusade.

This crusade in Pakistan had a significant impact on the country’s religious and social landscape.

Pakistan is home to about 2.63 million Christians, who make up approximately 1.27 percent of the total population, making Christianity the third largest religion in the country.

The Christian community in Pakistan usually faced persecution and discrimination with blasphemy laws and forced conversions of their faith to Islam being the major religious body in Pakistan.

Despite these challenges, thousands of Christians gathered and made significant contributions to the Pakistan society, including in the fields of education, healthcare and social engagements.

Professing Jesus in Pakistan can be challenging due to the country’s Islamic majority and blasphemy laws.

However, many Pakistani Christians courageously share their faith and spread the message of Jesus, love and redemption through communication channels like television stations, radio, social media and other communication platforms.

Christianity is professed through evangelism, missionary work and church services, including community outreaches.

The advent of technology, particularly social media, has brought revolution and significant impact in promoting various Christians teachings in the country.

Prophet Amoateng visited Pakistan with a message of hope and encouragement, prayed for the sick and they were healed.

God was said to have shown Himself mighty.

