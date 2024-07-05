‘Go-Slow is not natural, not created by God’: Akerele warns illegal motorpark operators

The Lagos State Taskforce said it has carried out an enforcement for compliance exercise at Adeniji-Adele and adjoining routes to rid the axis of traffic gridlock and criminal activities caused by illegal operators of bus parks and bus stops along that axis.

The rigorous and intense operation was led by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele who stated that activities of commercial motor operators along that route has been going on for too long therefore it was time to put an end to it.

Akerele, in a statement made available to The Eagle Online by the agency Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, described the activities of commercial bus drivers (danfo) as worrisome due to long hours of traffic obstruction caused by their actions which has a devastating effect on motorists and Lagosians as a whole.

“Motorists do not have to spend longer travel time on this route due to the actions of a few. Occupying of one or two lanes to create illegal bus parks is completely unacceptable and we are here to let these operators know that.

“If you want to pick up or drop off passengers, go to the designated bus parks,” Akerele cautioned.

The Chairman further disclosed that the enforcement exercises carried out are going to be continuous and more intense and will be carried out across various parts of the State.

He described his planned actions as people oriented, meant to ensure that Lagosians are not deprived of their right to proper utilization of public amenities.

In a related development, the Lagos State Taskforce sanitized Awolowo Way and Ipodo Street close to Ikeja Under Bridge where the same practice of creating traffic bottle-necks through illegal Car Parks and Garages had been observed.

It was gathered that Akerele ensured that all vehicles parked illegaly on the Highway and adjoining streets causing untold hardship to Lagosians where completely removed.

According to reports, 84 vehicles were confiscated during both operations with assurance to residents and commuters around that area that the days of commercial bus drivers dropping off and picking up passengers at unapproved locations has its days numbered.

“Go-slow is not natural, not created by God. It is caused by the activities of a few recalcitrant drivers. The obstruction being experienced during the rush hours results in spill overs being extended to the Third Mainland Bridge and Kodesoh Street respectively, thereby making those areas impassable to motorists,” Akerele said.

Furthermore, operators of kiosks and make shift stores on the kerbs and walkways on Adeniji Adele were also not spared as the officials of the Agency cleared the structures erected on the walkway meant for pedestrians.

Traders selling on the Street at Ipodo were warned to move their goods off the road or risk having them confiscated by the Agency.

Akerele ensured that sanity was restored and promised to maintain the decorum and serenity attained during the weeklong exercise.

