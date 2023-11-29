Ghanaian footballer dies at 25

Former RB Leipzig star Agyemang Diawusie has died at the age of 25.

The former Germany U19s ace passed away suddenly, with German outlet BR24 reporting that Diawusie’s death was due to “natural causes.”

Diawusie came up through the ranks at Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig.

This season saw him star for German third-tier club Jahn Regensburg who released an emotional statement announcing the death of the striker on Tuesday.

The statement reads, “This Tuesday, SSV Jahn received the terrible news that Jahn professional Agyemang Diawusie died at the age of 25.

“The club is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic event.

“The Jahn family mourns with the bereaved and their thoughts are with Agyemang’s family, relatives, close friends and companions.

“Because of the terrible situation and out of respect for his family, we ask that their privacy be respected.”

Diawusie was born in Berlin to Ghanaian parents and represented the European nation at youth levels.

Before his tragic passing, he played for RB Leipzig, Dynamo Dresden, SpVgg Bayreuth, and Jahn Regensburg. His last appearance for the latter club was on November 4 in a Bundesliga 3 game against 1860 Munich.