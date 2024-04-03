Garden egg seller arrested for allegedly sodomising mentally disabled boy

A 23-year-old garden egg seller, Sanusi Umar, has been arrested by operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command for allegedly sodomising a mentally disabled 10-year-old boy.

Spokesperson of the Command, Ahmed Wakil, told newsmen on Wednesday the suspect lured the boy with N30 sweets.

Wakil, a Superintendent of Police, said: “Officers attached to Operation Restore Peace (ORP) Bauchi State arrested the 23-year-old man on March 28 at 2100hrs.

“The suspect lured the minor with a thirty naira (N30) sweet and asked the victim to accompany him to an isolated area behind the AIB filling station along Kofar Ran and sodomised him.”

He said the minor was taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, where different tests were conducted on him to determine his health status.

Investigation, he said, is still in progress.

Wakil said that the suspect would be charged to court after investigations are completed.