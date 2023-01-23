Gani Adams seeks global investment with Thailand

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams at the weekend said the best way to explore the various business opportunities between Nigeria and Thailand is to strengthen the bond between the two countries.

Iba Gani Adams disclosed this at different business meetings held with the Thailand business conglomerates in Bangkok, during his business trip to the Asian country.

The Yoruba generalissimo added that the reason for the meeting with Thailand business partners and stakeholders was to discuss the prospects of having a global business brand between Nigeria and Thailand.

He stressed the need for the two countries to create viable business opportunities that could enhance the possibility of addressing the various problems confronting the two countries.

“We seek investors and business partners that will work with us in making these projects a reality both in Nigeria and in Thailand.

“We intend to build a Thai-Nigeria Trade Centre, set up a new Oodua Farm Village and also build the Budiest Temple at all our Thai-Nigeria Trade Centres.

“These three projects are futuristic in nature and it is my long term desire to empower the Nigerian youths and women in my capacity as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, and also in making my long term dream and vision a reality through your support.”

Iba Adams expressed hope on the prospects of the business, insisting that the best approach for the success of the meetings is to remain focused on the need to strengthen the business prospects and bring about the global gains and opportunities for the two countries.

In his remarks, President, Thai- Nigeria Trade Association and the host, Dr.Vorrakorn Chamnanpaisarn, applauded the courage of Iba Gani Adams for bringing up enduring business ideas and proposals that could enhance bilateral trade between Thailand and Nigeria.

He admitted that the global business environment is highly competitive, adding that with the huge human capital and material resources in Nigeria, it is possible to explore the business potential that can help the growth of both Nigeria and Thailand, making the two countries the global business hub in the world.

“The purpose of the various business meetings with Chairman of Board of Directors and the Board of Directors of the Thai Chambers of Commerce and Board of Trade in Thailand, Mr.Sanan Angubolkul and other top business owners here in Bangkok, Thailand is to expand the coast of our business empires.

“We are looking at a way of using the global inter- business bond and relationship as tools to strengthen the bond between the Republic of Thailand and Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, San Angubolkul, in his remarks, assured Aare Adams of a prosperous business prospect, stating that all the stakeholders in the Thailand business community would support the business idea to drive prospective customers to Nigeria.

He added also that the visit of the Yoruba generalissimo had been a major boost to Thailand business community.

“We will support the Thai-Nigeria business initiative. It is another window of opportunities to explore the biggest market in Africa and we are ready to work together as a team in driving that global market.”

Apart from the three major areas specified in the Thai-Nigeria business initiatives, there are other areas of interest that the Nigerian team and the Thailand Trade Association agreed upon.

Other sectors highlighted in the business proposals include the education sector, agric sector and other important sectors.

Other members of the Thai-Nigeria Trade Association board/ executive

present at the various business parley include Phacharakorn Sribun, Dr.Pimporn Chandee, Nongyyao Chutikanan, Nantiya,Chuechin and a group of other Thai entrepreneurs among others.