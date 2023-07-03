Gani Adams hosts Thai business owners, seeks business partnership with Nigeria

828 828

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Monday assured the Thailand business owners of a prosperous business initiative in Nigeria.

Speaking while playing host to the Thailand business partners at his Omole Phase 2 residence, Ikeja, Lagos, Iba Gani Adams said the visit of the Thailand business conglomerate was in continuation of a business parley that was initiated in January during his visit to Bangkok,Thailand.

The Yoruba generalissimo stated further that the visit was timely as it came at a time when Nigeria is in dire need of paradigm shift in its business policy direction.

He stated that the Thailand business team came to explore the Nigerian market, providing solutions to agriculture, health, transport, fashion, cosmetic and electricity problems as well as other areas of interest.

“I appreciate the Thai Business team for the confidence reposed in me and my team. We have come a long way in securing business synergy between Nigeria and Thailand and I am sure the ties will enhance hope and prosperity”.

“We have prepared the ground for all your business projections with both individual and government agencies and we believe the bond will translate to better prospects between Nigeria and Thailand”.

Part of the team that played host to the Thai- business team include the Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Prof.Kolawole Raheem, Prof. Leke Ogunmefun from Maryland, United States of America, (USA), Secretary of Yoruba One Voice (YOV) Prince Ademiluyi, former Press officer to the Ondo state governor, Segun Ajiboye, former OPU coordinator, OPU Canada, Chief Keke Adams, Olokun Festival Foundation ambassadors, Akeem Babs, Ibrahim Adebayo, Gbenga Onasanya and Soji Amusan.

Meanwhile, leader of the team, Dr. Chamnanpaisarn Vorrakorn, also expressed delight at the visit.

He added that the one- week visit to Nigeria is to build the business relationship with the office of the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land and his business team and to also use the opportunity to explore the Nigerian market.

The Thai business team identified various aspects of exploring the Nigerian market, including solar power, waste to power, modern farming agricultural equipment, electric vehicles and motor cycles, fashion, cosmetic, health and transportation sectors.

“We are highly impressed with the accommodating spirit of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams”.

“We are happy that our visit to the palace is memorable and we want to assure you that we will do everything within our reach to sustain the bond between Nigeria and Thailand”.

“We are confident that the Thailand investors will partner with the Yoruba generalissimo in ensuring that we bridge the gap in global business initiative between Nigeria and Thailand.”

The Thailand business team later presented some of their products, including health and cosmetic products.

“Our health and cosmetic products are efficacious.We have other products that can stand the test of time. And we believe the Nigerian market is big enough to take care of the yearnings of Nigerians”.

Members of the Thailand business team that visited the palace, include Dr. Chamnanpaisarn Vorrakorn, Nilsawaddi Ekarin, Piraporn Sumungka, Krittapas Nawirat, Nantiya Chearjeen, Nongyao Chutiyanan and Patitta Towitidwong among others.