GAB Awards: Hilda Baci, Abati, others, set to be honoured

Hilda Baci, Reuben Abati and many prominent personalities are to be honoured, as the date of the first batch of Finalists for the 25th Annual Gathering of Africa’s Best (GAB) Awards has been announced.

Two hundred nominations were received.

Following a judging process, 30 Finalists have scaled to the second stage of the Awards process.

Recipients will be conferred with Awards at a prestigious ceremony taking place at the Hilton London Kensington on Holland Park Avenue, London W11.

The event has been fixed for Sunday, 17th December 2023.

Founder of the GAB Awards – ‘Femi Okutubo noted: “It is indeed a great source of joy and pride that the little seed that was planted in 1999, continues to grow in leaps and bounds 25 years on”.

Okutubo who is also the Founder and Publisher of the 28-year-old London-based Trumpet Media Group added: “As we commemorate our Silver Jubilee edition, the need to celebrate deserving sons, daughters and friends of Africa in the midst of false and negative stereotypes about Africa and Africans, continues to remain paramount.”

Since the inception of the GAB Awards in 1999, about 300 individuals and organisations have bagged GAB Awards for contributions to the promotion of the positive image of Africa and Africans around the world in various areas of human endeavour.

2023

GAB Excellence

Dr Reuben Abati – Media

Barrister Mrs Adeola Adeleye-Fasubaa – Community Cohesion

Ms Adeola ‘Diadem’ Adeyemi – Beauty

Dr Abimbola Alale – Satellite Technology

Ms Remi Bisi Oke Amusan – Health

Mrs Hannah Awonuga – Diversity & Inclusion

Ms Nana Baffoe – Public Service

Ms Hilda Effiong Bassey (Hilda Baci) – Cooking

Mrs Sabrina Ben Salmi – Parenting

Ms Esther Fajoye (MBE) – Social Work

Mr Babatunde Falode – Philanthropy

Ms Bamidele Farinre – Governance

Mrs Joy Ogeh-Hutfield – Coaching

Ms Yemi Jackson – Diversity & Inclusion

Ms Christiana ‘Berbiedoll’ Kayode – Brand Collaboration

Hon. Mrs Patricia Kenneth-Divine – Diplomacy & Protocol

Mr Morlai Kargbo – Education

Al Mustapha Liman – Information Technology

Dr Onyoja Momoh – Law

Mr William Masembe Nkata – Health

Prof. Isaac Ojutalayo – Facilities Management

Ms Doyin Ola – Entertainment

Ms Rita Roberts – Business Consultancy

Shoggy Shoggz – Entertainment

GAB Future Gems

All Things Christian – Community Cohesion

Ms Anjola Adebowale – Technology

Mr David Laditi – Youth Development

GAB Platinum

AIG Ibrahim Mustafa Magu – Anti-Corruption

Senator Aminu W Tambuwal (CFR) – Law Making

