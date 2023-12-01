GAB Awards: Hilda Baci, Abati, others, set to be honoured
Hilda Baci, Reuben Abati and many prominent personalities are to be honoured, as the date of the first batch of Finalists for the 25th Annual Gathering of Africa’s Best (GAB) Awards has been announced.
Two hundred nominations were received.
Following a judging process, 30 Finalists have scaled to the second stage of the Awards process.
Recipients will be conferred with Awards at a prestigious ceremony taking place at the Hilton London Kensington on Holland Park Avenue, London W11.
The event has been fixed for Sunday, 17th December 2023.
Founder of the GAB Awards – ‘Femi Okutubo noted: “It is indeed a great source of joy and pride that the little seed that was planted in 1999, continues to grow in leaps and bounds 25 years on”.
Okutubo who is also the Founder and Publisher of the 28-year-old London-based Trumpet Media Group added: “As we commemorate our Silver Jubilee edition, the need to celebrate deserving sons, daughters and friends of Africa in the midst of false and negative stereotypes about Africa and Africans, continues to remain paramount.”
Since the inception of the GAB Awards in 1999, about 300 individuals and organisations have bagged GAB Awards for contributions to the promotion of the positive image of Africa and Africans around the world in various areas of human endeavour.
2023
GAB Excellence
Dr Reuben Abati – Media
Barrister Mrs Adeola Adeleye-Fasubaa – Community Cohesion
Ms Adeola ‘Diadem’ Adeyemi – Beauty
Dr Abimbola Alale – Satellite Technology
Ms Remi Bisi Oke Amusan – Health
Mrs Hannah Awonuga – Diversity & Inclusion
Ms Nana Baffoe – Public Service
Ms Hilda Effiong Bassey (Hilda Baci) – Cooking
Mrs Sabrina Ben Salmi – Parenting
Ms Esther Fajoye (MBE) – Social Work
Mr Babatunde Falode – Philanthropy
Ms Bamidele Farinre – Governance
Mrs Joy Ogeh-Hutfield – Coaching
Ms Yemi Jackson – Diversity & Inclusion
Ms Christiana ‘Berbiedoll’ Kayode – Brand Collaboration
Hon. Mrs Patricia Kenneth-Divine – Diplomacy & Protocol
Mr Morlai Kargbo – Education
Al Mustapha Liman – Information Technology
Dr Onyoja Momoh – Law
Mr William Masembe Nkata – Health
Prof. Isaac Ojutalayo – Facilities Management
Ms Doyin Ola – Entertainment
Ms Rita Roberts – Business Consultancy
Shoggy Shoggz – Entertainment
GAB Future Gems
All Things Christian – Community Cohesion
Ms Anjola Adebowale – Technology
Mr David Laditi – Youth Development
GAB Platinum
AIG Ibrahim Mustafa Magu – Anti-Corruption
Senator Aminu W Tambuwal (CFR) – Law Making
