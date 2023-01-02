FUOYE set to commence 2022/23 academic session, holds new matriculation

Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), is set to commence the 2022/2023 academic session on January 9, 2023. A circular signed by the Registrar of the upwardly mobile Ivory Tower, Mufutau Ibrahim, has revealed.

The institution will also matriculate the 2022/23 freshly admitted students on January 13, 2023.

Consequently, the institution would be running two academic sessions, 2021/2022 and 2022/2023, from January 9, 2023. It will be recalled that the institution had equally directed the just concluded 2020/2021 set, and the ongoing 2021/2022 academic set, codenamed Stream ‘A’ to resume academic session on October 17, 2022, so as to make up for the eight months lost to the industrial strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) between February 14, 2022 and October 14, 2022.

As a result of the proactive measures, FUOYE has successively concluded the 2020/2021 academic session on December 23, 2022. It equally concluded the first semester of the 2021/2022 academic session same day.

Deploying the same proactive measures, the institution is commencing the 2022/2023 academic session for its fresh undergraduates from January 9, 2023 alongside the second semester of the Stream A, which is the 2021/2022 academic session in a proactive bid to normalize the academic calendar.

To ensure the success of the measures taken by the Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina-led management, the school authority has approved the immediate employment of more adjunct academic staff members whose engagement will lessen the burden of academic workloads for the academic staff members. Other measures to ensure the successful implementation of the proactive measures which included the construction of more makeshift classrooms, students’ hostels, and refreshment centres etc have equally been deployed.

The Vice-Chancellor in a new year message sent on various social media platforms of staff members, encouraged the staff and students of the institution to be proactive, hard-working and more dutiful in a bid to ensure the success of the planned progressive running of the institution.

He said: “On behalf of the Governing Council and Management team, I welcome all members of staff, students and the entire FUOYE community to this special year 2023.

“This year is loaded with lots of programs and activities for the FUOYE community ranging from inaugural lecture, convocation and foundation day’s ceremonies, accreditation, trainings, staff audit and a busy academic calendar to make up for the time lost to the strike.

“I therefore encourage all members to put more into their work this year to make this a reality and build FUOYE into an enviable status amongst other Federal Universities”.

In another development, sundry alternative admission opportunities have been provided by the university for both young and mature prospective students who either missed the 2022/2023 admission through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or are eager to pursue their educational dreams in FUOYE. These opportunities exist via the varsity’s Directorate of the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB), Directorate of Pre-Degree programmes and the Institute of Part-Time Studies. While the FUOYE JUPEB offers a nine months training that leads to admission into 200 Level for virtually all programmes, Pre-degree’s single academic session admits prospective students into 100 level of all programmes and the Part-Time institute offers admissions for some NUC’s approved Degree programmes, Post Graduate Diploma (PGDs) and Doctorate Degree programmes with PGD in Management Studies, Accounting, Financial Management and Criminology and Security Studies, MBA as well as Doctorate Degree programmes in Business Administration and Public Administration. Interested applicants are urged to access these admission opportunities via the university’s website address, www.fuoye.edu.ng or contact the Directors of the Directorates who are Dr. Gabriel Ogunleye on +234 706 635 8913 (JUPEB), Prof. Adefemi Adekunle on +234 803 380 7942, (Pre-Degree) and Dr. Omolade Adeleke on 0806 709 8001, (Institute of Part Time Programmes).