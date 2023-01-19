Funke Akindele’s ex-husband reverts to Islam

Singer and songwriter, Abdulrasheed Bello, has reverted to Islam, his former religion.

The artiste who is also the ex-husband of Nollywood actress and Lagos deputy governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Funke Akindele, made this known in a series of posts on his verified Instagram account.

Bello said he was originally born in Islam but he never practised it as he followed the faith of his mum.

He further stated that he was lost before but he is now found.

“I was lost but now I’m found O Allah, I ask You for Your pardon and well-being in this life and the next.

“O Allah, I ask You for well-being in my religious and worldly affairs, and my family and my wealth.

“O Allah, veil my weaknesses and set at ease my dismay, and preserve me from the front and behind and on my right and my left and from above, and I take refuge with You lest I be swallowed up by the earth.”

Speaking to Muslims News, the award-winning rapper and music entrepreneur said it was a design of God that he would embrace Islam.

“I was born a Muslim – AbdurRasheed by name.

“My dad, Bello is a Muslim but my mum is a Christian.

“Back then, I used to go Islamiyah but all I remembered about it was getting beaten.

“They used to scare us with hellfire so, I never practised.

“It’s God’s design that I will return to Islam.

“I thank Allah for sparing my life.

“I am so happy I found Islam again because it has given me peace.

“It has given me direction and focus.

“I was truly lost but now, I am found.”