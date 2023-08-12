Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, is at present in Berlin for the screening of series Box Office.
Berlin is one of the places around the world where serials are to be screened by the Box Office, she announced.
The Jenifa exponent made this known on her Twitter handle on Saturday.
Akindele tweeted: “Hello!!!!
“Berlin!!!
ALSO READ:
- Funke Akindele storms Berlin for movies screening + Video
- Rhodes-Vivour threatens revolution if ‘judiciary fail to declare the right judgement’
- Tribunal reserves judgment in petitions against Sanwo-Olu’s re-election
- Police launch manhunt for armed assailants in Enugu community
- No one can dissolve APC SEC in Oyo State — Chairman
“Im here!!!
“As part of the series Box Office Around the World, #battleonbukastreet will be screening at Humboldt Forum, Schloßplatz, 10178 Berlin.
“Date: 12.08.2023.
“Time: 9pm.
“I can’t wait to see you all there!!”