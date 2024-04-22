Funke Akindele reacts to Toyin Abraham’s reconciliation message

Nollywood actress and movie producer Funke Akindele has reacted to Toyin Abraham’s message on rivalry in the movie industry

Abraham took to her Instagram account on Sunday to address the intense rivalry prevalent in the pursuit of being at the top in the movie space.

She lamented how this competitive atmosphere has fostered animosity, particularly within the Yoruba movie sector.

According to her, She had gone on to beg Nollywood people to stop trying to tear down the industry with gossip.

While calling for a stop of detrimental gossip, Abraham emphasised the need for solidarity rather than divisiveness among industry peers.

She stated how the industry has continued to treat her and Funke Akindele as rivals and that she would not want to compete anymore.

Expressing weariness with the persistent rivalry narrative, Abraham conveyed admiration for Akindele’s success and called for a move away from the culture of competition

She further expressed that Funke has always been the number one after the likes of Aunty Bukky and Aunty Faithia while she was next in line.

She went on to adore Funke Akindele for being a winner.

Reacting, Funke Akindele gave a terse comment on the post that conveyed solidarity and expressed her love for her colleague.

She wrote; “Toyin baby, all the best, dear.”