Fuel Subsidy: FG considers TUC’s demands to review minimum wage, others

The Federal Government says it will consider the list of demands from the Trade Union Congress, which includes a review of the minimum wage.

This was part of the outcome of a meeting between the TUC and Federal Government on removal of petrol subsidy.

The meeting was held at the State House in Abuja on Sunday.

The Nigeria Labour Congress boycotted the meeting following its demand for the reversal of the price of petrol.

It said without a reversal, it will not engage in any further meeting with the Federal Government.

It has scheduled a strike for Wednesday this week.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, which lasted for about three hours, the spokesperson for the Federal Government, Dele Alake, said it will also look at the practicability of the demands.

Among things the government is considering is tax holidays for workers.

Alake said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will constitute a tripartite committee to include states, organised labour and private sector to study the dynamics of the minimum wage augmentation to reach an amicable conclusion.

According to him, there is no disagreement with the NLC over their demand for a review of the minimum wage or a return to the status quo, noting that the Federal Government representatives will meet with the President to crystallise decisions on the demands.

He added that the absence of the NLC does not translate to an isolation of the group in the discussion, but that the Federal Government was making efforts to reach them as the parties agreed to reconvene on Tuesday, 24 hours before the scheduled strike by the NLC.

The TUC after the meeting said its position that the Federal Government, in the interest of social dialogue, reverts the price of fuel while discussions continue, remains unchanged.

The President of the TUC, Festus Osifo, said the union was hopeful as the Federal Government promised to look into their demands, top of which is a review of the current minimum wage.

Osifo said: “The demands are so long.

“They are so many.

“Part of it is the demand for a (review) of the minimum wage and we stated that for us, it is quite apt that the minimum today is not a living wage, as we all know.

“The value of the minimum wage, since it was negotiated, has plummeted to a very abysmal level as it is today.”