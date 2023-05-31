Fuel Scarcity: Oborevwori cautions marketers against hoarding, price hike

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on Tuesday cautioned fuel marketers in the state against hoarding of petroleum products, especially Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol.

Governor Oborevwori gave the warning in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon in Asaba.

He said the state government would not tolerate acts that would make life difficult for the people of the state.

He said that the state government desire was to grow the economy of the state through its MORE agenda.

He, therefore, solicited the support of all stakeholders in its determination to make life more meaningful for the people.

“We have heard and seen the reaction of petroleum marketers in the state to the announcement of alleged subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

Oborevwori said government had been inundated with reports of filling stations in the state hoarding products and thereby creating artificial scarcity with intent to hike price.

The governor said that the state government had viewed the action of these marketers as unpatriotic and waging of economic war against the people.

“As a government, we will not watch marketers exploit the people of Delta of their hard earned income through creation of artificial scarcity,” he said.

He, therefore, called on the marketers to be patriotic and continued selling their products to the general public at the official pump price.

Oborevwori said that the relevant government agencies have been directed to monitor the situation and ensure total compliance with the directive.

He cautioned that government would not hesitate to take necessary actions against any filling station found hoarding the product or selling above the official price.