Fuel Scarcity: Coalition of Transporters threaten to picket NNPCL headquarters 

Transporters’ associations under the auspices of Coalition of Transporters, have threatened to picket headquarters of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPL) over lingering fuel scarcity.

This is contained in a six-point Communique issued by Chairpersons of the associations on Monday in Abuja, after a one-day meeting held in Lagos on Sunday, January 5.

The Communique was signed by Alhaji Jamilu Mai Alheri, the Chairman Trailer Drivers Association (TADAN) and five others.

The associations are: Motorcycles Association of Nigeria (COMAN), Tricycles Owners Association of Nigeria (TOWAN), and the National Association of Traders of Nigeria (NASTAN).

Others are: Luxurious Bus Operators Union (LUBOU), Market Women Association of Nigeria (MAWAN), and Trailer Drivers Association of Nigeria (TADAN).

The associations said they had put their members across the country on alert to picket NNPCL Abuja, if nothing was done to urgently fix the problem.

The associations said they would continue to occupy the NNPCL Towers until the problem was tackled.

They also said members engaged by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transport election related materials would be withdrawn if the problem was not resolved.

They equally said there would be protest against any fuel retail outlet seen serving official vehicles among other things.

“We are currently experiencing unbearable condition ocassioned by the lingering fuel shortage.

“Our members depended largely on daily income from the transportation services which have been adversely affected by the scarcity.

“It is also inconceivable that fuel is sold at licenced and government recognised filling stations for between N350 to N400 per litre across the six geo-political zones.

“This has forced majority of our members to abandon their buses, motorcycles among others,”the Communique said. .

The associations also condemned the ongoing Naira scarcity, saying it had brought untold hardship on Nigerians.