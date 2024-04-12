Fubara to LG Chairmen: Those disrespecting me digging their political grave

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has warned chairmen of local government areas disrespecting him to cease forthwith.

Fubara said those disrespecting him as governor of the state have already dug their pit and will soon fall into it.

He sounded the warning on Thursday at the commissioning of a Comprehensive Primary Health Centre in Ndoni, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state, which was built and donated to the state government by a former Governor of the state, Dr. Peter Odili.

He said those describing his administration as clueless because it is not constructing roads to personal property or serving the interests of few individuals are getting it wrong, adding that he was elected to serve the general interests of the people, improve their social status, and make life comfortable for them.

Also Read:

He told the local government chairmen, pretending to be serving the people while worshipping the interests of one man, that they were digging a pit to bury their political careers.

Fubara said: “But I thank God that whatever it is they think or imagine we are doing, we are happy we are touching lives.

“Everyone can attest to it.

“But one critical project, one specific aspect of it is the well-being of our people.

“We made a promise to Mr. President to support him, and we will continue to support him.

“How do we support him?

“It is to ensure that the welfare of our people is provided for.

“It is to ensure that our people, those in critical need, are happy in this harsh economic situation.

“If we cannot solve all the problems, at least we will go as much as we can to mitigate those basic challenges.

“That is the only way to support Mr. President.”

Governor Fubara said he has increased the quota of employment of personnel in the health sector to 1,000 persons.

He said this was because the 200 personnel he met on assumption of duty were grossly inadequate compared to the prevailing needs in the sector.

He also made reference to the deplorable condition of over 340 primary healthcare centres across the State when he assumed office, explaining that commendable rehabilitation work was ongoing to ensure the facilities function optimally.