Fubara redeploys Wike’s loyalists in cabinet reshuffle

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has redeployed loyalists of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, in a minor cabinet reshuffle.

Fabara and Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, have been at loggerheads for months now.

The reshuffle was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo, on Tuesday.

Affected by the reshuffle are the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Zacchaeus Adangor, and the Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu.

While Adangor headed the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office), Kamalu was transferred to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment.

The statement directed both officials to hand over official documents related to their previous offices to their respective Permanent Secretaries, with the redeployments taking immediate effect.

The statement added: “All hand-over processes must be completed immediately.”

Kamalu and Adangor, who are allies of Wike, had in December 2023 resigned from their positions.