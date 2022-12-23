FRSC mobile courts convicts 84 drivers in Niger

The Niger State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps says it has secured the conviction of 84 motorists for various traffic offences through mobile courts in Suleja and Chanchaga local government areas of the state.

The Sector Commander, Kumar Tsukwam, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Friday.

He said that the highway had been recording fatal accidents on daily basis due to non-adherence to traffic rules and regulations by drivers.

Tsukwam said: “We have commenced the mobile court on Deember 21 at Suleja and arraigned drivers for various offences, out of which 39 drivers have been convicted and four of them discharged by Magistrate Adamu Abarah.

“A driver attempted to run away with a Marshal but was immediately arrested and brought before the court, where he was charged and convicted with the option of three months imprisonment.

“He opted to pay fine.

“We also arraigned drivers for various offences in Minna, out of which 45 of them have been convicted and five of them were discharged by Magistrate Ibrahim Zago.”

Tsukwam said that the mobile court would help to keep reckless and impatient drivers while on wheel, adding that any driver found violating traffic rule and regulations would be brought before the magistrate for prosecution.

“Some of the offences include overloading, dangerous driving, driving without drivers’ licence, driving without vehicle papers, seat belt violation, tyres violation, windscreen violation and failure to install speed limiting device,” he said.

Tsukwam said that the offenders were being prosecuted under the provisions of the National Road Traffic Regulation and the Federal Road Safety Act, adding that the exercise would be sustained.

He said that already, the command had embarked on special patrol of Minna-Bida-Mokwa, Suleja-Minna-Lambata-Agwai-Bida and Minna-Zungeru-Tegina-Kontagora roads.

Tsukwan said that the personnel were expected to monitor drivers and ensure safe driving with observance of traffic rules and regulations.

He called on parents to desist from allowing underage on the wheel during and after the festivities as any found wanting would be arrested and prosecuted.





