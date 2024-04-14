FRSC disowns fake recruitment notice circulating online

The Federal Road Safety Corps says it is not recruiting and has cautioned potential job seekers against falling victims to scammers.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Jonas Agwu, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Agwu said that the clarification became necessary following desperate efforts by alleged fraudsters to scam unsuspecting job seekers or their sponsors.

According to him, the attention of the Corps has been drawn to a publication by online platforms, misinforming the public about an ongoing recruitment of personnel into the services of the Corps.

“This medium is to let the public know that the Corps is currently not recruiting neither is there any ongoing arrangement to that effect.

“The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali-Biu, wishes to admonish applicants seeking to join the services of the Corps, as well as the general public, to disregard the fake and misleading publications.

“The public is by this publication warned to desist from any form of engagement with the purported scammers and purveyors of that misinformation as the Corps will not be liable should anyone fall victim,“ he said.