FRSC arrests 189 in Osun, lectures them on safety

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osun Command, said 189 people apprehended for various traffic offences in October have been educated on safety regulations.

FRSC Sector Commander, Henry Benamaisia, disclosed this in a statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, Abiola Useini, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

The Command said that no death was recorded in the month under review, saying out of the 432 road traffic offenders arrested, 189 were educated on safety regulations.

Benamaisia said that the officers and men of the Command did well in ensuring that no death was recorded within the month.

“We did not record any death in October due to the tireless efforts of our officers and also cooperation from road users.

“We only had a lone accident and the driver was unharmed and came out safely,” Benamaisia said.

He said that the Command embarked on 24 radio programmes and four television programmes to ensure safety of lives and property.

“Our sensitisation programmes on safety matters were very strong and we were able to reach the target audience through the media outlets,” he added.

He stressed that the safety on highways must be a shared responsibility of everyone to help prevent any form of accident that could lead to loss of lives and property.

Benamaisia however, advised motorists to embrace defensive driving techniques to help prevent any unexpected accident on the highways.