Frenzy as Davido storms stage with style bender Israel Adesanya

There was frenzy on Friday when hip hop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, stormed the stage in New Zealand with Nigerian for UFC super star, Israel Adesanya, also referred to as style bender.

In a video seen by The Eagle Online, which trended on Saturday, the crowd at the event went wild in jubilation.

Davido and Adesanya danced to the hit title in Davido’s most recent album: “Unavailable.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Adesanya, a Nigerians by birth, had before now danced to the track: “Unavailable.”

This followed the challenge thrown by Davido, who then went on to declare Adesanya as the “Champ” of the task.