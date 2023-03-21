French Federation names Mbappe as France Captain

Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been appointed France captain.

The French Football Federation (FFF) announced this Monday.

French media reported that Mbappe succeeded Hugo Lloris had accepted the captaincy after speaking with coach Didier Deschamps.

“Didier Deschamps has named Kylian Mbappe the new captain of Les Bleus. Antoine Griezmann is the vice-captain,” the FFF said on Twitter.

“Kylian meets all the requirements to have this responsibility. On the field as in the life of the group, by being a unifying element,” Deschamps was quoted as saying.

Mbappe, 24, had been touted as one of the candidates for the role since goalkeeper Lloris retired from international football in January.

This had come weeks after leading France to a second straight FIFA World Cup final, where they were beaten by Argentina.

Mbappe has been capped 66 times and played a key role in their successful 2018 World Cup campaign as well as their runners-up finish in 2022.

France take on the Netherlands at the Stade de France in their first Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday, before travelling to Ireland next Monday.