French-American player backs Rivers Hoopers to spring surprises at 2024 Basketball Africa League

French-American center John Walter Wilkins is confident Rivers Hoopers can make it to the playoff round of the 2024 Basketball Africa League.

Wilkins, who is the son of former NBA player Jeff Wilkins, linked up with his Hoopers teammates at the team’s training camp in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

This was ahead of the 2024 BAL Savannah Conference games, which tip off on May 4, 2024, in Dakar, Senegal.

Wilkins is no stranger to African basketball, having played for Moroccan sides AS Salé (2015-2016) and Ittihad Tanger (2017-2019), before leading Stade Malien to a third-place finish at BAL 2023.

Looking ahead to the 2024 BAL, Wilkins says the quality of basketball across Africa has improved, with the BAL requiring a high level of competitiveness, but backed Rivers Hoopers to spring a surprise at the tournament.

He said: “It’s a really high level, a great competition; [it’s] one of the best I’ve played in since I’ve been in Africa.

“But we don’t need to be scared.

“We need to just attack the moment, be there, be present, and I think if we are confident in our abilities, we can surprise people.”

Since its inaugural season in 2021, Nigerian teams have appeared twice at the BAL, with Rivers Hoopers playing in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2021 and Kwara Falcons featuring at BAL 2023.

Despite failing to reach the playoffs on both previous occasions, Wilkins is optimistic that with the quality of players in the Hoopers squad as well as the recruitment done ahead of the BAL, Rivers Hoopers will be more competitive in this season’s BAL.

“I’m really optimistic. I know that those past years the teams from Nigeria didn’t do well, but I think with me, Kelvin [Amayo], Will [Perry], and the other guys, I think we can show the way, have some wins, and be more competitive,” he stated.

The Nigerian Champions were drawn in the Savannah Conference alongside former BAL Champions US Monastir (Tunisia), last year’s runners-up AS Douanes (Senegal), and APR (Rwanda).

While he admits to the competitive nature of the Savannah Conference, Wilkins believes the KingsMen could overcome the odds and make it to the playoffs in Kigali this time around.

He said: “Of course.

“Anything can happen.

“This [Savannah] conference in Dakar is one of the most competitive.

“Last year for us, with Stade Malien, people didn’t think we would go far, and then we finished first [in the Savannah Conference].

“It could be the same story for the Rivers Hoopers [this year].”

Rivers Hoopers will take on home team AS Douanes in their first game at the Savannah Conference on May 4, 2024.