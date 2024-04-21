Four die, eight injured in two accidents in Ogun

Two persons died while three others were injured in an auto crash on the Ijebu Ode-Ore Road on Friday.

On Saturday, two persons died while five others were injured in another auto crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State Florence Okpe, stated in Abeokuta on Saturday that one of the corpses of Friday’s accident was handed over to its family.

The second corpse was deposited at the morgue of a hospital Ijebu-Ode to where the injured were taken, she stated.

Okpe added that Saturday’s crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was a lone accident caused by excessive over-speeding by the driver of the Toyota car, which somersaulted.

She said: “The accident claimed the lives of a woman and a female child.

“Seven persons were involved in the lone crash in which five persons sustained injuries.”

The injured victims were taken to a hospital in Sagamu, with the deceased deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.