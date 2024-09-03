Former Oyo SSG dies at 86, Governor Makinde mourns

A former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Chief Michael Koleoso, is dead.

The former SSG, who was 86 years old, was said to have died on Monday night, with Governor Seyi Makinde mourning.

Koleoso, who hailed from Saki area of Oyo State, was also a National Chairman of the Alliance for Democracy in its early days.

Before serving as SSG during the administration of Governor Lam Adesina, he was a Commissioner when late Chief Bola Ige served as the governor of Oyo State.

Reacting to his death in a statement on Tuesday, Makinde said: “I received the news of the death of Baba Michael Koleoso, the Babalaje of Saki with shock and sadness.”

“Oyo State and Nigeria have lost a great patriot and selfless leader, one of the last men standing in the batch of leaders who gave their all to make Nigeria a better place.

“People who know me know that I had a special bond with Babalaje; I held him as a father and had the utmost regard for him, as he was a courageous and upright leader who spoke truth to power.

“We’ve relied on his guidance and wealth of experience in guiding our great state to greatness, and Babalaje did love this state till his dying days.

“I express my condolences to the Koleoso family of Saki, his political family spread across the state and Nigeria as well as the people of Saki and Oyo State.

“It is the end of a glorious era and we can only pray to God to grant repose to the soul of our Baba.”

