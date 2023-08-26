A former military spokesperson, Major General Bernard Onyeuko (retd), has passed on.
A credible source told PRNigeria that the former Director of Defence Media Operations died on Saturday morning.
He was said to have passed on after complaining of a cold and was rushed to a private hospital, where he died.
ALSO READ:
- Former Director of Defence Information dies in Abuja
- Police confiscate 820 cartons of suspected fake, expired drugs in Kano
- Confusion as Niger junta denies expelling Nigerian Ambassador
- Globacom emerges Nigeria’s Most Popular Brand
- Job racketeering: Reps re-summon absentee MDAs, threaten to invoke legislative powers
General Onyeuko retired from the Nigerian Army after the recent appointment of new Service Chiefs.
Another close friend to the deceased told PRNigeria that the retired General was hale and hearty on Friday until he fell ill on Saturday morning and passed on.
PRNigeria.