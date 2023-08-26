Former Director of Defence Information dies in Abuja

A former military spokesperson, Major General Bernard Onyeuko (retd), has passed on.

A credible source told PRNigeria that the former Director of Defence Media Operations died on Saturday morning.

He was said to have passed on after complaining of a cold and was rushed to a private hospital, where he died.

ALSO READ:

General Onyeuko retired from the Nigerian Army after the recent appointment of new Service Chiefs.

Another close friend to the deceased told PRNigeria that the retired General was hale and hearty on Friday until he fell ill on Saturday morning and passed on.

PRNigeria.