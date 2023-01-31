Foreign groups backing Boko Haram to destroy Nigeria — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said some international groups were behind Boko Haram activities in the country.

He spoke during a Presidential Lunch organised for him by the Kano State Government during his one-day official visit.

He said: “When we came to power in 2015, Boko Haram was in total control in 13 of the 17 Local Government Areas of Borno State as only four were in control of the government then.”

Buhari told the gathering that he suspected there was an international group that wanted to destroy Nigeria, adding: “If not, how can Boko (Western education) be Haram?

“They have come to stop us from tapping our development from Lake Chad.

“But we have managed to show Nigerians and the rest of the world that we have so many natural resources there.

“We have to pray harder and thank God.

“We’ll fight for our land from the international groups that are trying to destroy Nigeria.

“We are very lucky that this government has done well and Governor (Babagana) Zulum of Borno State, who has done extremely well.”