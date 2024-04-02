Folake Soetan bags Outstanding Woman in Energy award

Folake Soetan, Chief Executive Officer of Ikeja Electric Plc, has been awarded the Outstanding Woman in Energy (Power Sector) by the Women in Maritime & Energy Awards.

The award was in celebration of her exemplary leadership, and advocacy for diversity, equity and inclusion of all resources, particularly the female gender in the sector.

WIME was founded as a pioneer platform to support Africa’s gender advancement initiatives, in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 5 (Gender Equality), through a yearly nation-wide nomination, recognizing the sterling achievements of notable women in the maritime and energy sectors.

While receiving the award, Soetan, commended the organisers for the recognition and dedicated the achievement to the staff of Ikeja Electric.

She said, “Thank you so much, WIME; I am here today because of the creativity and doggedness of my team. Over the years, we have evolved and emerged the trail blazer in the dynamic energy value chain.”

Speaking on behalf of the WIME Advisory & Steering Board, Chizoba C. Anyika, expressed that the awards aim to demonstrate how a mutually supportive environment can help enable great business outcomes across all parts of the maritime and energy business.

“As more women are emerging achievers at higher levels in these sectors than ever before, it is imperative to celebrate and tell the stories of the advancement and successes recorded as well as the greater value and development women are bringing by providing their expertise, experience, knowledge, education and talent to enhance business results,” she concluded.