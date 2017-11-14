FMBN supports Borno to rehabilitate houses destroyed by Boko Haram

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria said on Tuesday that it would support the government and people of Borno State towards the rehabilitation of houses destroyed by insurgents in the state.

Ahmed Dangiwa, the FMBN Managing Director, disclosed this in Abuja during FMBN cheque presentation to beneficiaries of its Home Renovation Loan in Government House, Maiduguri, Borno State.

Dangiwa in a statement in Abuja called on the people of the state to take advantage of the privilege, especially the home renovation loan for the reconstruction of their houses destroyed by Boko Haram insurgency.

The FMBN boss said that Borno was one of the states that urgently needed the loan to enable the people affected by the insurgency return to their houses.

He assured the Borno government of the bank’s continued support in tackling its housing problems and also expressed satisfaction with the achievements recorded by the state despite the daunting challenge of insecurity.

Responding, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state expressed appreciation for the bank’s readiness to support the state towards the rehabilitation of houses destroyed by insurgents.

He said the state has already embarked on rehabilitation and rebuilding of houses destroyed by Boko Haram in an effort to bringing back displaced persons to their houses.

Shetima called on the bank to come to its aid by building houses in Biu, Bama and Monguno to reduce the housing deficit in the areas.

The governor also appealed to the bank to consider local contractors in the state while giving out jobs for housing construction.

Not less than 81 employees in the state got one million naira each from the FMBN Home Renovation Loan.

The bank also presented of food items to the State Government for the Internally Displaced Persons as the bank’s contribution towards improving the living conditions of the IDPs.