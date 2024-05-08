Floods death toll in Kenya rises to 238 as heavy rains continue

The number of people who have lost their lives in the devastating floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in Kenya since March has risen to 238, the government said.

Government Spokesman, Isaac Mwaura, said eight more people lost their lives in the raging floods in the last 24 hours.

Mwaura said 47,000 households are displaced, while a total of 286,011 people have been impacted by the heavy rains and flooding across the country.

He said the government is committed to safeguarding the lives of those affected and is in the process of setting up houses to accommodate the displaced people.

Meanwhile, some parts of the country remained cut off and inaccessible after roads and bridges were washed away, marooning thousands of residents, disrupting business across the country and forcing the indefinite postponement of school reopening.

Mwaura directed all persons living in riparian corridors and within the 30-meter radius of rivers across the country to vacate immediately or be forcefully removed.

“Nobody will go back to riparian areas within a 30-meter radius,” he added.

The official reiterated that multi-agency teams have been deployed and are helping conduct rescues and distribute food items.

Xinhua/NAN.