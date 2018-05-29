Flood takes over Kwara community

The group said: “There is no drainage system in Oloje community and as a result, Atake river has always flooded the community, sometimes claiming lives in the process.

A group in Kwara State, Kwara Must Change, has called the attention of the state government to the flood it said has taken over Oloje community in Ilorin West Local Government Area.

Kwara Must Change said the flood was as a result of lack of drainage system to control the Atake River in the area.

It said numerous appeals to government over the years have fallen on deaf hears.

“Kwara Must Change members in the area can recall at least, four lives that have been lost in this unfortunate situation.

“The last one was very pathetic. A young man of about twenty years old, who is the only surviving child of his parent lost his dear life to the flood, thereby throwing the entire community in mourning. Men of the Kwara Fire Service and news men from NTA, Ilorin were there during the incident and still, nothing was done by government to address the matter.

“The numerous letters written by the community elders, youths and others to government at various levels have not been responded to.

“The flood is back again as we speak and we never can tell what might happen in the coming days.

“Kwara Must Change is therefore calling on the Kwara state government to immediately respond to this matter before it goes out of hand.”