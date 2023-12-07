Five guns, security uniforms recovered at NANS convention – Police

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command said five suspects in possession of five guns and security agencies’ uniforms were intercepted during the convention of the National Association of Nigerian Students in Abuja.

This was made known by the spokesperson of the Command, Josephine Adeh, in a statement on Wednesday.

Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, the suspects were handed over to the command by the Department of State Services.

Adeh said items recovered from the suspects were a pump action gun, one locally made double barrel shotgun, two locally made pistols and one baretta pistol.

She added that 15 live ammunition, cartridges, an axe, 12 cutlasses, mobile phones, bag containing uniforms of security agencies and a Mazda car Registered RBC 909 DP were allegedly recovered from the suspects.

Adeh said investigation into the matter has being intensified while efforts were on to arrest other suspects currently at large.

She said the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

Adeh said the Command’s Commissioner, CP Haruna Garba, had warned residents against disturbance of public peace and unlawful assembly.

She urged residents to call the police in case of any emergency through: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NANS convention was held on November 30, 2023.