FirstBank Win Big Promo: 310 customers get N31m

First Bank of Nigeria Limited on Friday rewarded 310 customers with N31 million as winners of the Win Big Promo for the month of November.

Ikemefula Nwachukwu, Head, Personal Banking, e-Business and Retail Products, FirstBank, revealed this.

He spoke at the selection of the promo’s maiden batch winners, adding that the promo, which began on October 23, 2023, would run till February 23, 2024.

Nwachukwu said that each of the 310 customers would receive N100,000 every month, amounting to N31 million until the grand finale in February 2024.

He explained that during the grand finale, six customers from each of the country’s six geopolitical zones would receive N1 million each, totaling N6 million.

According to him, to be eligible for this grand prize, customers will have to deposit N50,000 into their accounts for the next four months.

Nwachukwu said that these prize winners were selected from the pool of customers who opened new accounts, reactivated dormant accounts, deposited a minimum of N5,000, and conducted transactions through the bank’s digital channels.

He noted that the promo was designed by the bank for its savings and current account holders to drive transaction velocity for the bank.

He said: “We thought it wise to reward our customers at this time of the year considering what Nigerians are passing through.

“Nigerians need all the help they can get in terms of financial support, hence the Win Big Promo is here to assist them.”

According to Nwachukwu, the promo is also geared towards satisfying the bank’s customers and reward them for their years of loyalty and patronage to the bank.

He explained that the promo was designed to cut-across the six geo-political zones and 31 retail groups of the bank and 10 winners were selected randomly from the 31 groups.

The bank official disclosed that the lucky winners would start receiving notification and congratulatory messages from now, while their accounts would be credited by next week.

He added: “I congratulate all the winners and encourage our customers and general public who are yet to embrace the promo to do so.

“This is for them to stand a chance of winning out of the N170 million reward earmarked for the Win Big promo.”

Also Read:

Idris Lawal, Chief Administrative Officer, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, lauded the bank for making the process of the lottery transparent enough and supporting their customers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the total entries for the maiden FirstBank Win Big Promo is 3,212,716, while 310 winners emerged.

Other regulatory officials who monitored the process at the event were: Lekan Awoyemi, Principal Executive Officer, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, and Oyinkansola Kusamotu, Senior Legal Officer, Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority.