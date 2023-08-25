Fire guts residential house in Anambra

Fire has gutted a residential building at Obiofia Nnewi Ichi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director/Fire Chief of Anambra Fire Service, Martin Agbili, on Friday in Onitsha.

Agbili said the service received a distress call of a fire outbreak in a residential building at Obiofia Nnewi Ichi, Nnewi North Local Government Area at about 7:02 p. m. Thursday.

“We immediately deployed our fire truck and diligent firefighters to the fire scene to fight, extinguish and control the fire.

“The cause of the fire outbreak was as a result of an electric spark from a power surge.

“The building was seriously burnt by the fire but no life was lost during the fire fighting.

“A lot were saved as all surrounding buildings were saved from the effect of the fire spread,” he said.