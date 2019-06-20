Cameroon qualified for the last 16 stage of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup on Thursday when Ajara Nchout earned them a 2-1 win over New Zealand.

Nchout did it with the last kick of their Group E match at Montpellier in France.

Nchout, whose opener was cancelled out by Aurelle Awona’s own goal 10 minutes from time, found the back of the net five minutes into stoppage time.

The win gave the African side their first three points at the competition.

Cameroon go through as one of the four best third-placed teams while New Zealand were eliminated after three defeats.

The result means Argentina are also knocked out of the tournament.

The Netherlands topped the group with a maximum nine points after beating Canada, who ended with six points, 2-1 on Thursday.

Nchout opened the scoring 12 minutes into the second half, netting with a left foot shot after dribbling past Abby Erceg.

All their efforts appeared to have counted for nothing when Awona deflected Katie Bowen’s cross into her own net, the scoreline then meaning both teams were eliminated.

New Zealand pushed hard as Cameroon looked increasingly shaky.

But Nchout kept her cool deep into stoppage time, beating Erin Nayler with a right foot effort from inside the area.