Fidelity Bank donates maternity kits to pregnant women in Lagos

Fidelity Bank Plc, a leading financial institution, has donated maternity kits to pregnant women in Aiyetoro, Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State.

This donation is part of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts under the Fidelity Helping Hands Program (FHHP).

The initiative, spearheaded by the Crestcore Inductees Class, underscores the bank’s dedication to supporting local communities. Through FHHP, Fidelity Bank Plc’s staff identify impactful projects in their communities and raise funds to support them. The bank’s management matches these contributions, amplifying their reach and impact.

The handover ceremony was held at Aiyetoro Primary Health Centre, Wright Street, Adekunle, Yaba. Dr. Meksley Nwagboh, Divisional Head of Brand & Communications at Fidelity Bank Plc, presented the maternity kits to the community.

Dr. Nwagboh highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating, “At Fidelity Bank, we recognize that ‘health is wealth,’ and without good health, it is difficult to pursue one’s dreams and aspirations. Unfortunately, financial barriers often prevent women from seeking crucial ante-natal care. This has been fingered as a leading cause of maternal mortality.

Also Read:

“That is why we are in the Aiyetoro Community today to provide essential maternity kits to economically disadvantaged expectant mothers. Our hope is that this donation encourages more women to attend ante-natal appointments.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Medical Officer of Health for Yaba LCDA, Dr. S.O. Oredein, expressed gratitude on behalf of the community.

“Fidelity Bank has once again proven to be a bank that cares deeply about the well-being of the people. By providing these maternity kits, the bank is encouraging more expectant mothers to visit health centers, thus helping to reduce maternal mortality”, explained Dr. Oredein.

The donation of maternity kits in Aiyetoro LCDA, Yaba, falls under Fidelity Bank’s Health/Social Welfare CSR pillar. Other pillars in the bank’s CSR strategy include Education, Youth Empowerment, and Environmental Sustainability.

One of the beneficiaries, Sekinat Aderoju, expressed her joy, saying, “We are truly grateful for Fidelity Bank’s support. Receiving these maternity kits will ease the financial burden and help us prepare for safe deliveries.”

Ranked as one of the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged customer com­mercial bank with over 8.3 mil­lion customers serviced across its 251 business offices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom as well as on digital banking channels.

The bank has won multiple local and international awards in­cluding the Export Finance Bank of the Year at the 2023 Business­Day Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, the Best Payment Solution Provid­er Nigeria 2023 and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards; Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023; and Best Do­mestic Private Bank in Nigeria by the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023.

Post Views: 4