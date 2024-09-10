Ex-Shari’a Court judge docked for allegedly assaulting visually impaired woman

A retired Upper Sharia Court judge, Mahmud Shehu, was on Tuesday docked in a Magistrates’ Court in Zaria for allegedly assaulting a visually impaired housewife.

The prosecutor, Insp Adamu Abubakar, told the court on Tuesday in Zaria that the defendant was charged with trespass and assault.

The offence, he said, is contrary to sections 327,237 and 239 of Penal Code Law of Kaduna State 2017.

Abubakar told the court that on September 6, Garba Adda’ u, of Gonar Ganye,Tudun-Jukun Zaria made a criminal complaint at the Tudun Wada Divisional Police Headquarters against Mahmoud Shehu.

According to the prosecution, the retired Upper Shari’a Court judge trespassed on his property, locked the door and assaulted his visually impaired wife and her two aides with using an umbrella.

He added that following the action of the defendant, his wife suffered injuries and was rushed to the PHC Tudun Wada for medical attention.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, SM Abubakar, made an application for bail for his client.

The prosecutor, however, opposed the bail application, saying that the defendant and the complainant live in the same neighbourhood.

He said that the complainant’s safety was at stake.

The presiding Senior Magistrate, Lukman Sidi, admitted the retired judge to bail in the sum of N50,000 and one surety in like sum.

The magistrate ordered that the surety must own an international passport and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Sidi adjourned the matter until October 8 for hearing.

