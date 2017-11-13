FIBA throws Rivers Hoopers out of Africa Zone 3 qualifiers

Rivers Hoopers have been thrown out of the 2017 FIBA Africa Champions Cup Zone 3 qualifiers on Sunday.

This was made known to the club by FIBA Africa Zone 3 during the technical meeting for coaches and officials, hours to the commencement of the tournament.

According to Hoopers media officer, Queen John, the Basketball governing body, FIBA, limited the number of teams to represent Nigeria to four teams rather than five as earlier scheduled.

Consequently, Hoopers will play no part in the ongoing FIBA Africa Champions Cup Zone 3 qualifiers and will return to their base on Monday.

Mark Mentors, Civil Defenders, Gombe Bulls and Kano Pillars are the four Nigerian teams in the championship.